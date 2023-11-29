Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 28

Behind efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers, a mission which tunnelling expert Arnold Dix described as phenomenal, was the team work of the best of technical brains across public and private sectors.

While many experts, among them former DG Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Harpal Singh (retd) volunteered at the site for days on end, alongside global tunnel experts Dix and Chris Cooper, the government's own public sector undertakings also set a fine example of collaboration. Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s National Highway National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited was responsible for horizontal drilling efforts, first with the auger machine and then manually. The vertical drilling option, a parallel escape passage, was being built by Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam under the Power Ministry.

Acted with incredible grit I congratulate teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history. Droupadi Murmu, President Coordinated effort A well-coordinated effort by agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. They complemented each other. Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport Minister Great news for nation It’s a great news. Nation salutes workers’ grit in facing such a challenging situation. My gratitude to all the people and agencies that made tireless efforts. Amit Shah, Home Minister Salute to every rescuer Salute to each and every brave person engaged in the rescue operation. Through you, the prayers of the entire nation have been answered. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary

The third option — horizontal drilling from the Barkot side — was being done by Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, a power sector PSU. Perpendicular-horizontal drilling was under the charge of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited under the Petroleum Ministry. The ONGC was involved in moving equipment. The MHA coordinated the entire operation with the National Disaster Relief Force and State Disaster Relief Force leading the final leg of the rescue efforts. A coordination committee under Secretary Road Transport Anurag Jain met respective DCs and SPs daily to create green corridors for the movement of equipment.