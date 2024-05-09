Being hot-tempered is my weakness, truth my strength: Mahua Moitra

Oone of the most keenly watched contests in West Bengal in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is the fight for the Krishnanagar seat, which has come into spotlight for being the constituency of Mahua Moitra.

Feisty Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha, has been fielded again by her party Trinamool Congress. She is facing challenge from BJP's Amrita Roy, daughter-in-law of the royal family of Krishnanagar, known locally as "Rani ma" (the queen). In an exclusive interview with

Shubhadeep Choudhury, Moitra says the attention bestowed on her by the BJP has helped her by giving her publicity.

Excerpts from the interview.

The BJP seems to be taking the Krishnanagar fight seriously. Both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have campaigned here. What’s your take?

I have broken two unwritten rules of the BJP — not to attack Modi ji and not to attack Adani. The PM has come here twice. Amit Shah has also been here. I believe Yogi (Adityanath) has also visited the constituency. I welcome them. Every time they come, it increases my vote share by 10 per cent.

If you win again, will there be any change in your parliamentary behaviour, or will you remain your same aggressive self?

I am a human being. I cannot change. I am there to do a job and I will continue the same way. The BJP expelled me from the Lok Sabha. I have gone to the Supreme Court against the decision. They were very sure that they had made it difficult for me to get the ticket again. But they do not know my boss (Mamata Banerjee). My boss first announced my candidature for the seat and kicked off her campaign for the LS elections from Krishnanagar. People of Krishnanagar also did not like the way their representative was treated by the BJP. As a result, many of those who did not vote for me in 2019, would support me this time.

You have been too aggressive on certain occasions…

Yes, I am hot-tempered. I am sometime quick to shoot off my mouth. This is one of my weaknesses. On the other hand, my strength is truth. I actually do not fear anyone.

Do you think sharing your parliamentary login ID and password with someone was something that you should not have done?

I did nothing wrong. I can fight because I think I am morally correct. They have thrown the kitchen sink at me. Not only I have survived, I am going to come back with a bigger margin. I have not shared my email password. I have only shared a portal password. Half of the BJP MPs probably do not even know how to use a computer and they must be sharing their passwords with others too.

What do you think about your main rival and BJP candidate Amrita Roy, who is from the royal family and known as "Rani ma"?

Why do you call her ‘Rani ma’? Who is the king here of whom she is the queen? If I start calling myself Miss India, will you call me Miss India Mahua Moitra from tomorrow? We respect the Constitution. We only know Rani Rasmani, who is revered across West Bengal. No other queen exits for us.

