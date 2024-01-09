Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 9

Bengaluru AI start-up founder Suchana Seth has been arrested for murdering her four-year-old son in in an apartment hotel in Sinquerim, Goa.

The 39-year-old founder & CEO of Mindful AI Lab from Bengaluru was apprehended in Karnataka after trying to flee in a cab with the son's body. According to the police, 'estranged relationship' could be a possible motive, reports the Indian Express.

The crime came to light when the hotel staff noticed that Seth had checked in with her son on January 6 late evening, but the boy was missing when she checked out early on Monday morning and the housekeeping staff had notice blood-stained cloths in the room.

Seth wanted to go to Bengaluru only by taxi though the hotel staff told her that the flight would be cheaper.

When the police called up Seth, she told them that her son was with her friend at Fatorda and gave a fake address. The police called up the driver of the cab and speaking in local dialect--so that Seth could not understand--directed him to go to the nearest police station.

The police there checked the bag and were shocked to see the body of the minor boy stuffed inside. She was then held at Chitradurga police station.

According to the LinkedIn page of Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth was among the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021". Her own LinkedIn account says she was a fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre and a data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.

