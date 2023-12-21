Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 earns recognition as one of world's most beautiful airports

Bengaluru, December 21
The Terminal-2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here has secured recognition as one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and has been awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by the UNESCO's Prix Versailles, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Thursday.
It is the only Indian airport to receive this recognition, said BIAL, which operates the KIA.
The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on "intelligent sustainability" as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction, a BIAL statement said.
Encompassing 2,55,661 square metres, the terminal is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, the BIAL said.
Phase 1 of T2, inaugurated on November 11, 2022, is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum, it said.
