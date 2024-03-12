Bengaluru blast case suspect identified, says minister

PTI

Bengaluru, March 11

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said sleuths investigating the March 1 blast at the city’s popular eatery have “identified” the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him.

He said the investigators were verifying the suspect’s identity and were “getting closer to him.” The investigation into the blast, caused by an IED, at the quick-service eatery in the Brookefield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left 10 persons injured, is being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, which is being assisted by the Central Crime Branch.

“Investigations are going on, we are closing in, in a way who the person (suspect) is has been identified. It has to be confirmed and he has to be nabbed. They are doing it, NIA is doing it, and the CCB is doing it with them. They have got good leads,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

#Karnataka