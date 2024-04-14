Bengaluru blast: Court grants NIA 10-day custody of accused

PTI

Bengaluru, April 13

A special NIA court here on Saturday granted the national agency 10-day custody of two accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case for further investigation.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were produced before a National Investigation Agency special court judge today. The accused were brought to the state capital from Kolkata on transit remand, for their alleged role in the March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 persons injured. According to the NIA, Shazib placed an improvised explosive device at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind. Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of the accused.

