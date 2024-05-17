Bengaluru-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected fire in air conditioning unit

New Delhi, May 17
A Bengaluru-bound Air India aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday evening due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, according to sources.
The plane, operating flight AI 807, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the National Capital. There were 175 people on board, the sources said.
The sources said there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared. The plane made a safe precautionary landing at around 6.40 pm.
An airline official said alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.
As per data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar
AAP MP Maliwal taken to CM’s house to recreate crime scene
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'
In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...
ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail
Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court
Top court reserves verdict on Delhi CM’s petition challengin...