Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police

Panaji, January 10
Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, on Tuesday said the accused woman, who allegedly killed her minor son in a Goa hotel, seemed unhappy with the recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with their child on Sunday.
The police official said the accused and her husband have been involved in divorce proceedings since 2022.
"Goa court remands mother to six-day police custody. The father identified the boy and he said that they got married in 2010 and their divorce proceedings started in 2022. Recently, the court issued an order allowing the boy to spend time with the father on Sunday. During interrogation with our investigating officers, the accused woman seemed unhappy with the court order," SP Valsan told ANI.
The CEO of a start-up company in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Suchana Seth.
Police said the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.
