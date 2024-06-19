Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

PTI

Bengaluru, June 19

Bengaluru couple was shocked when they noticed a snake in their Amazon package.

The snake, suspected to be a spectacled cobra, was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging, said the couple, who had ordered an Xbox controller from the online retail giant.

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live Spectacled Cobra with their Amazon order for an Xbox controller.



The venomous snake was fortunately stuck to packaging tape, preventing harm.#ITReel #Sarjapur #AmazonOrder #SnakeInAmazonOrder pic.twitter.com/EClaQrt1B6 — Prakash (@Prakash20202021) June 19, 2024

The couple, IT professionals from Sarjapur who wished not to be named, then made a video which went viral.

An Amazon India spokesperson said, on Wednesday, that the company is investigating the incident.

“The safety of our customers, employees and associates is a top priority for us. We work hard to provide customers with a trustworthy shopping experience. It’s our commitment to go above and beyond to make things right for them. We take all customer complaints seriously and are investigating this incident,” the spokesperson told PTI.

The couple said they had ordered an Xbox controller recently from Amazon and received a live snake in the package.

“The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera. Further, we have eye witnesses to the same,” they claimed in a statement.

“The snake has been identified as a possible spectacled cobra (Naja Naja), a highly venomous snake species indigenous to Karnataka,” they said.

The snake did not harm anyone in our household or apartment, the couple said.

They added to have received a complete refund, but wondered “what did they get for risking their lives with a highly venomous snake.”

“This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon’s negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision,” they alleged.

