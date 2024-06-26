Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna in sexual harassment case

PTI

Bengaluru, June 26

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases.

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court Judge had reserved his ruling on the plea on Monday and passed the orders today rejecting it.

The 33-year-old is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe his alleged sex crimes.

Revanna was on Monday remanded to judicial custody till July 8, but a day later was sent to the SIT custody till June 29 by the Magistrate court judge, after the SIT sought a body warrant through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Four separate cases have been registered against the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, all of which are being investigated by the SIT.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

The bail was sought in connection with the case registered in the Holenarasipura town police station in which he is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and local MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

The second case against Prajwal Revanna was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused Prajwal of repeatedly raping her.

The third case pertains to rape of a woman in her 60s from Mysuru’s K R Nagara, who was also a domestic help. The 20-year-old victim’s son had initially filed a kidnap case, alleging abduction of his mother, at the K R Nagara police station on May 2. In this case, the SIT had arrested H D Revanna, who is currently out on bail, and had questioned Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna, who has got anticipatory bail.

The fourth case was registered against Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual harassment, on June 12 at cybercrime police station of CID in Bengaluru. In this case he has been booked for sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, and violation of privacy of IT Act.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Prajwal Revanna was taken to Holenarasipura for a “spot mahazar” (inquest) at his residence in connection with the last case registered against him.

