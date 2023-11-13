Bengaluru peanut vendor's savvy strategy inspired by Warren Buffett wins hearts online

Chandigarh, November 13
A humble street-side peanut vendor has ingeniously combined wisdom with nutritional insight, drawing admiration from both customers and netizens.
Nestled within a modest stall featuring a bag of peanuts, vessel for roasting, and paper cones for serving, the vendor’s strategic brilliance lies in two distinctive posters that captivate passers-by.
The first poster proudly showcases a guiding principle by the famed Warren Buffett, “Rule 1: Never lose a customer, Rule 2: Don’t forget rule No. 1.”
Complementing this entrepreneurial wisdom, the second poster meticulously lists the nutrients and benefits of consuming peanuts.
Take a look at the picture of the peanut seller as shared by user @vishnubogi on X.
My @peakbengaluru moment.— baigankibaataan (@vishnubogi) November 10, 2023
Product Features - Benefits. Perfect FAB-ing!! pic.twitter.com/rEY3dqBJuc
The comments section overflowed with commendations and admiration for the vendor’s innovative marketing approach, proving that wisdom, even from a legendary investor like Buffett, can transcend industries and inspire even the humblest businesses.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary
Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...
Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout
The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...
TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched
Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...
Video: 9 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad
The fire, which breaks out in a car garage on the ground flo...
Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October
Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...