Bengaluru peanut vendor's savvy strategy inspired by Warren Buffett wins hearts online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

A humble street-side peanut vendor has ingeniously combined wisdom with nutritional insight, drawing admiration from both customers and netizens.

Nestled within a modest stall featuring a bag of peanuts, vessel for roasting, and paper cones for serving, the vendor’s strategic brilliance lies in two distinctive posters that captivate passers-by.

The first poster proudly showcases a guiding principle by the famed Warren Buffett, “Rule 1: Never lose a customer, Rule 2: Don’t forget rule No. 1.”

Complementing this entrepreneurial wisdom, the second poster meticulously lists the nutrients and benefits of consuming peanuts.

Take a look at the picture of the peanut seller as shared by user @vishnubogi on X.

The comments section overflowed with commendations and admiration for the vendor’s innovative marketing approach, proving that wisdom, even from a legendary investor like Buffett, can transcend industries and inspire even the humblest businesses.