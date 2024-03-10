Bengaluru Water Crisis: No water in my house, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 9
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while referring to the water crisis in Bengaluru city, on Saturday said that there was no water in his house.
“Media is showing the water crisis. I don’t deny it. Borewells have gone dry. In my house, there is no water as well. There is no water in my village and surroundings,” Shivakumar said. He said in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara district was also facing a water crisis. “We are preparing to bring water from outside to face any emergency. The value of water should be known to everyone,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...