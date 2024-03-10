Bengaluru Water Crisis: No water in my house, says DK Shivakumar

IANS

Bengaluru, March 9

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while referring to the water crisis in Bengaluru city, on Saturday said that there was no water in his house.

“Media is showing the water crisis. I don’t deny it. Borewells have gone dry. In my house, there is no water as well. There is no water in my village and surroundings,” Shivakumar said. He said in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara district was also facing a water crisis. “We are preparing to bring water from outside to face any emergency. The value of water should be known to everyone,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka