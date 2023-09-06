 ‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but uses it for yatra | On Parl session agenda?

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

Ahead of the G20 summit, students in Mumbai apply final touches to portraits of key attendees. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 5

“President of Bharat” Droupadi Murmu’s September 9 dinner invitations to G20 delegates sparked a massive political row on Tuesday amid a buzz that the government could rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22.

BHARAT our objective

After all, the objective of INDIA parties is BHARAT — Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation and Trust — Jairam Ramesh, Congress

The name-change controversy that triggered a sparring match between ruling BJP and opposition INDIA leaders began with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s post on X, where he said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan had sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

No respect for nation

They hold political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo, but hate Bharat Mata Ki Jai? Congress has no respect for India. — JP Nadda, BJP

The issue surfaced just days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Guwahati, urged people to use the name Bharat instead of India and the government said the term Bharat had been used in many G20 documents. “Bharat is the official name of the country. It is mentioned in the Constitution as also in the discussions of 1946-48,” one G20 booklet reads. Another titled ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ says, “In Bharat, that is India, taking the consent of the people in governance has been part of life since earliest recorded history.

It’s ‘PM of Bharat’

BJP’s Sambit Patra shared official info about PM’s Indonesia visit for ASEAN meet that refers to him as the ‘PM of Bharat’

The opposition accused the BJP of being rattled over the adoption of name INDIA for its alliance, and said the government was out to distort history. “Now, Article 1 in the constitution can read Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But even this Union of States is under assault,” Jairam said, raising speculation on a possible constitutional amendment to Article 1 that currently reads “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States”.

China ‘backs’ summit

Facing criticism over Chinese President Jinping skipping G20 summit, Beijing has said it supported India in hosting the meet

Though there was no official word on the special session’s agenda, signals were evident with BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fuelling the speculation saying, “Republic of Bharat—happy and proud that our civilisation is moving ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.”

Biden visit on track

Jill Biden tested +ve for Covid on Monday while President Joe Biden tested negative; he will visit Delhi for G20 as scheduled

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Giriraj Singh shared President Murmu’s G20 dinner invite on X, proudly proclaiming the term Bharat. A war of words ensued all day between INDIA and BJP leaders with bitterness soaring in the election year.

The Congress, NCP, TMC, AAP, RJD, Left Front and the DMK questioned the government’s motives while BJP president JP Nadda accused the Congress of objecting to every subject related to national pride.

“Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”? It is clear that the Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. They just mean to praise a particular family. The whole country knows well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress,” said Nadda.

Jairam retorted saying PM Modi can “distort history and divide India, but we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation and Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA.”

#BJP #Congress #Droupadi Murmu #G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

2
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

3
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

4
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

5
India

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

6
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

7
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

8
India

Litmus test for INDIA alliance as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats

9
Haryana

Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

10
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet


Cities

View All

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

Woman shot dead in Noida

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured

Patwaris on strike, work hit in Fatehgarh Sahib