Bharat our identity, Sanatan row 'pure politics', says Sangh

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 16

Ahead of the special session of Parliament starting Monday, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has backed “one name” for the country, besides slamming the ongoing anti-Sanatan Dharma row as “pure politics”.

The RSS also expressed concern on the Manipur situation, describing it as worrisome and noted that the government had to take decisions on the ethnic strife between majority Meiteis and Kukis.

Speaking after the conclusion of a three-day coordination committee meeting between the RSS and 36 sister organisations, including the BJP, in Pune on Saturday, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya also announced a massive nationwide plan to boost women’s participation across sectors through 411 seminars until January 2024 ahead of the General Election. Importantly, the RSS today reacted to the debate regarding name change of the country, with Vaidya saying: “Bharat should be the name of the country. This name has civilisational value. No nation has two names. Moreover, Bharat is only just a name, but it reflects Bhartatva, which must infuse our social and political fabric.” It is anticipated that the BJP government might move to change India’s name to Bharat in the special session.

Speaking for the first time since DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with HIV, malaria and Covid, the RSS said those making such offensive references did not know what these utterances meant.

“This is pure politics. Sanatan is not a religion. It’s eternal faith, the identity of India. India has remained indestructible while monarchs have come and gone,” Vaidya said, adding that Sanatan was an adjective of Hindutva.

