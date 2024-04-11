Bhojpuri actor to contest election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi April 10

A month after Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh declined to contest the Lok Sabha poll from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency, he announced on Wednesday that he would contest the elections from Bihar’s Karakat seat as an Independent candidate.

Singh was initially named in the BJP’s first list of candidates for the General Election. He will now contest the Karakat seat against Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha, and CPI-ML candidate Raja Ram Kushwaha.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Lok Sabha #West Bengal