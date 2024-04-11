Bhojpuri actor to contest election

New Delhi April 10
A month after Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh declined to contest the Lok Sabha poll from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency, he announced on Wednesday that he would contest the elections from Bihar’s Karakat seat as an Independent candidate.
Singh was initially named in the BJP’s first list of candidates for the General Election. He will now contest the Karakat seat against Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha, and CPI-ML candidate Raja Ram Kushwaha.
