Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh announces to fight elections, days after withdrawing from Asansol

ANI

Asansol, March 13

In a major political development, days after he withdrew his candidature from Bengal’s Asansol constituency, Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will fight the elections.

In a post on X, Pawan sought people’s blessings and cooperation.

‘I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. ‘Jai Mata Di’,’ he said on X.

However, the Bhojpuri singer has not yet announced the constituency and the party from which he will fight the elections.

Earlier, Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha on March 3.

Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest ‘due to some reason’.

‘I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol,’ Singh posted from his X handle.

Adding to the intrigue around his decision to stand down from the contest, the national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee of the ruling Trinamool Congress, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tagged the Bhojpuri singer’s post with a comment reading, ‘The indomitable spirit and power of the people of West Bengal’.

After Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Asansol, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that on one hand, the BJP is raising the issue of the Sandeshkali incident, and on the other hand, it is fielding singers like Pawan Singh to fight polls.

Pawan Khera also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of Pawan Singh’s image.

“This is an interesting case. All the agencies are under the control of the Prime Minister. Wasn’t he aware of Pawan Singh’s image? Now he gets to know that after 24 hours. This depicts what kind of government there is in the country. All the agencies are there to keep an eye on the opposition. It is obvious now that people like Harsh Vardhan are taking retirement because this is the era of Pawan Singh,” Khera told ANI.