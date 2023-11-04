Bhupesh Baghel got Rs 508 crore from app promoters, says Enforcement Directorate

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed forensic analysis and a statement made by a “cash courier” have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid around Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Meant for polls (Agent) Asim Das has admitted seized funds were arranged by Mahadev app promoters to be delivered to politician ‘Baghel’ for upcoming poll expenses in Chhattisgarh. ED statement

The alleged agent, 38-year-old Asim Das, has been arrested by the agency in Raipur after it recovered Rs 5.39 crore cash from him. He was allegedly sent by the app promoters from the UAE “especially, to deliver large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress”. “Das has admitted the seized funds were arranged by Mahadev app promoters to be delivered to one politician ‘Baghel’ for upcoming election expenses in Chhattisgarh,” the agency alleged in a statement.

“From Das’ questioning and forensic examination of the phone recovered from him apart from examination of an email sent by Shubam Soni (one of the top accused of Mahadev network) many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore have been paid by Mahadev app promoters to Bhupesh Baghel,” it said. “These are subject matter of investigation,” the agency said.

In its remand application filed in the court seeking custody of Das and police constable Bhim Yadav (41), the ED said the allegations against Baghel “need to be independently corroborated by this directorate”.

It also shared with the remand paper, the transcript of an audio clip recovered from the iPhone of Das where Soni is “heard specifically tasking Das to urgently go to Raipur to supply funds to ‘Baghel’ for expenses in the coming elections of Chhattisgarh”.

