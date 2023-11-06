Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi, meets EAM, to hold talks with Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck when he arrived here on Sunday after arriving in Guwahati on Friday.

Jaishankar’s presence reflects the red carpet being laid out for the King who began his eight-day India visit less than a fortnight after Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji and China’s Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong co-chaired the 25th Round of Boundary Talks in Beijing.

Following the talks, China claimed that Bhutan is ready to work with China for an early settlement of the boundary issue as well as establish diplomatic relations.

The King is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides holding detailed talks with Jaishankar. The MEA had said the visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.

In Assam, King Wangchuck visited the Kamakhya Temple and held a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

