 Bibhav Kumar said 'Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge', repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

  • India
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic account of the day

Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque/Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 17

The Delhi police FIR in the Swati Maliwal assault case reveals a harrowing account of physical and mental abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar at the CM house on May 13.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party in her graphic account of the day alleged that as she was waiting to meet Kejriwal, Kumar barged into the drawing room and began assaulting her without any provocation.

"Suddenly, Kumar barged into the room and started screaming without any provocation and abusing me. I was stunned by this and asked him to stop talking to me like that and to call the chief minister. He told me, “Tu kaise hamari baat nahin maanegi, samajhti nahin, neech aurat, tujhko hum sabak sikhanyenge," the FIR says about the alleged attack.

The MP alleged that "without any provocation, Kumar started slapping me. He slapped me seven to eight times while I continued screaming. I was shocked and was screaming for help. I pushed him away with my legs. Then, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and the shirt went up," the FIR says.

The former Delhi Commission for Women chief alleged that he hit her head on the table after which "Kumar kicked me in the chest, stomach and pelvis area".

"I was in extreme pain and kept asking him to stop. But he continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I was having periods and he should please let me go as I was in a lot of pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again," Maliwal alleged.

She said she somehow got free, sat on the sofa and dialled 112 for help following which Kumar called the CM staff and asked her to leave.

"I gathered my spectacles which had fallen on the ground. I was in a state of shock, deeply traumatised and called 112 to report the attack.

Maliwal claimed that the CM was present at the house while the assault went on and she was waiting to meet him.

Maliwal said she was not allowed to wait for the Delhi PCR to report the assault though she told the CM house staff what had happened.

"I then walked towards my previous residence in Civil Lines, sat on the ground there for some time and someone called an auto-rickshaw for me. I was in terrible pain, traumatised and shattered. Somehow, I mustered the strength and asked the auto-rickshaw driver to go to Civil Lines police station. I reached there and sat in the SHO's room. While crying I informed the SHO of the incident," Maliwal said.

She said she was in terrible pain and had severe cramps.

"Due to the trauma, pain and not wanting to politicise the incident, I left the police station without filing a written complaint," she said describing how her head was paining and arms and legs were terribly shaking due to the assault.

"The past few days since the incident have been extremely painful for me. It is one of the most difficult times of my life. The pain, trauma and harassment has been mind-numbing. My head and neck have been hurting constantly since the attack. My arms are sore and my abdomen is also paining. I am having difficulty walking. My situation has been exacerbated by the fact that having worked all my life for women issues and having helped thousands of women get justice, I ended up brutally being beaten up by a person whom I knew for long," the ex- DCW chief said.

She said it took her three days to gather herself and report the attack.

