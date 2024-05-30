Bibhav moves Delhi High Court against arrest in Maliwal assault case

New Delhi, May 29
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with an alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s official residence here on May 13.
A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora agreed to hear Kumar’s plea on May 31 after advocate Rajat Bhardwaj mentioned it for urgent listing.
Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.
He has demanded “appropriate compensation” for his “illegal” arrest and initiation of departmental action against erring officials involved in his arrest.
A Sessions Court had on Monday dismissed Kumar’s bail plea, saying there appeared no “pre-meditation” by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be “swiped away”.
Arrested on May 18, Kumar was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which concluded that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous after his arrest.
