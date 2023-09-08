Biden arrives today for G20

Iconic Mandapam

The iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi is ready to welcome G20 leaders and, in the words of its creators, “stun the world”.

Us flies in the Beast

The US has flown in 15-plus sorties to India just to ferry communication and security equipment, including presidential Cadillac, the Beast.

Work from home

In view of G20, the Gurugram administration has issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.

2,000-diya artwork to greet US President

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a six-ft sand sculpture using 2,000 mud diyas at Puri sea beach in Odisha for the G20 summit. The work has a sand sculpture of US President Joe Biden and a logo of G20 with the message ‘Welcome to Bharat’. Five tonnes of sand was used in the sculpture and students of Pattnaik’s Sand Art Institute helped in the work.

Mega drive to shift strays to shelters

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its drive to shift stray dogs to shelters ahead of the summit, with the Capital home to nearly eight lakh strays. MCD officials said the dogs were being rounded up and shifted only on an urgent basis. The city is also dotted with huge cut-outs of langurs to keep the rising monkey population at bay as the summit nears. Beautification drive is also at its peak across the city.

Chandni Chowk traders engage translators

As Delhi is all set to host the G20 summit over this weekend, traders in Chandni Chowk have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will double up as translators fluent in English, French, Spanish and other languages to provide foreign visitors a seamless experience. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these entrepreneurs.

Singer Millben lauds Modi’s Africa move

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposal to include the African Union (AU) as a full member of the G20. Millben (41) is very popular in India for her rendition of India’s national anthem and religious song ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. She sang India’s national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at an event in June in the US during PM Modi’s visit.

