Bidhuri remarks: Speaker refers all complaints to privileges committee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday referred to the House privileges committee all complaints in respect of the ongoing controversy involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's offensive remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali.

Bjp rewards hate The BJP rewards hate. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali with unspeakable words in Parliament. He has been made BJP in-charge of Tonk district in Rajasthan. Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP

Ali and a host of opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's Kanimozhi, TMC's Mahua Moitra and others, had earlier written to Birla for action against Bidhuri, with all demanding his suspension from Lok Sabha.

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Harnath Yadav, however, demanded a thorough probe claiming Ali had provoked Bidhuri by making anti-Prime Minister statements in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Chandrayaan 3 on September 22.

Birla has referred all complaints to the privileges committee chaired by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

Bidhuri had made communal remarks at Ali during the debate, triggering demands to suspend him from the House.

He met BJP chief JP Nadda recently and has been given poll charge of Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the BJP had “rewarded” Bidhuri for attacking Ali with the “unspeakable words” in Parliament.

