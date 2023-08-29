Amitabh Bachchan hails Manmohan Singh for his participation in Rajya Sabha over Delhi bill

IANS

New Delhi, August 29

Amitabh Bachchan has admired the determination of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who despite challenging circumstances, had arrived in a wheelchair in Rajya Sabha to participate in a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, earlier this month.

On August 7, the said bill was passed in the Upper House, days after being passed in Lok Sabha, despite strong fight by the Opposition parties.

In the 11th episode, which is titled 'Rishtey Special', of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsha Verma, a devoted teacher hailing from Bhopal, to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, Amitabh asked Harsha: "As of July 2023, Dr Manmohan Singh is a member of which of these houses?"

The options were-: A: Punjab Legislative Assembly, B: Delhi Legislative Assembly, C: Lok Sabha and D: Rajya Sabha.

Harsha gave the correct answer which was 'Rajya Sabha'. An image of Singh was shown on the screen, wherein he can be seen sitting in a wheelchair.

Referring to the photograph, Amitabh said: "In his sixth Rajya Sabha tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh is representing Rajasthan. There was a voting in Rajya Sabha, for which Dr Singh had come. He is above 90, but still he came in the wheelchair to vote. Ye ek bahut hi prabhavshaali drishya tha ham sabke liye."

