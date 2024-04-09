 Explainer: Big saffron plan for first Ram Navami after ‘pran prathishta’ at Ayodhya : The Tribune India

  • India
Explainer: Big saffron plan for first Ram Navami after ‘pran prathishta’ at Ayodhya

PM Modi might visit Ayodhya on Ram Navami, two days before Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections

A rangoli depicting the image of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 9

The newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to celebrate its first Ram Navami after the grand “pran pratishtha” ceremony on January 22. According to reports, the saffron party and Sangh affiliate VHP are planning large-scale celebrations in Ayodhya and across the country on April 17.

The day will also mark the end of campaigning for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections that start on April 19. As many as 102 Lok Sabha seats across states and UTs, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will poll in Phase 1.

Big celebrations

On Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust posted a video, featuring special hand-woven dresses for Lord Ram for nine days of “Chaitra Navratri” that started today.

“From first day of Chaitra Navratri, till Shri Ramnavami, the ‘vastra’ of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar are going to be special. Bhagwan will wear ‘vastra’ made of special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton, decorated with real gold ‘khaddi’ (खड्डी) hand-block print. The block prints used in printing are all inspired by “Vaishnav Chinha”,” the Trust posted.

First Ram Navami after “pran prathishta” at Ayodhya

Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Ram, is observed on the ninth day of “Chaitra Navratri” that started on the beginning of the new “Samvatsar” today.

Expecting a large crowd for the festivities, paramilitary forces and police have been deployed in Ayodhya for the nine-day ‘Ram Janamotsav’ festivities. Officials say they are working round the clock to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees in this period.

Saffron plan

According to reports, RSS affiliate VHP is planning Ram Navami festivities across the country to mark these nine holy days.

VHP has been tasked with conducting events that will carry on till Hanuman Jayanti celebrations later in the month, as per reports.

The period is expected to further amplify the religious fervour seen across the country during the “pran pratishtha” ceremony.

Will PM Modi visit Ayodhya?

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ayodhya for Ram Navami celebrations on April 17. If that happens, it will be his first visit to the temple town after the “pran pratishtha” ceremony.

Interestingly, the day will also coincide with the end of campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Several religious activities, including devotional songs and chanting of “Ramcharitmanas” have been planned on the day.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

#Hindus #Lok Sabha #Ram Temple


