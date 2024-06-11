 Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep ministries | Nadda returns to Health, a ministry he held in Modi 1.0 | Allies get Steel, Aviation, Food Processing, Panchayati Raj

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets PMO staffers as he arrives to assume charge for the third term in New Delhi on Monday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 10

All top members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Monday retained key portfolios with clear focus on ongoing reforms and continuation of policy framework across all sectors of governance.

Of the 19 ministers of the previous Modi Cabinet who were sworn in again on Sunday, 12 have been allocated the same segments which they were handling in the BJP-led NDA 2.0 dispensation. Ministers handling strategic, infrastructure, education and environment sectors have been retained in the same segments.

PM Modi’s own work allocation is unchanged as he will continue to handle the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; departments of Atomic Energy, Space and all major policy issues. Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh will be the MoS, PMO, and Space as earlier.

All top 12 ministers will handle the same portfolios as before — Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home, Cooperation), Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry), Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), Sarbanand Sonowal (Ports and Shipping), Virendra Kumar (Social Justice), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways, IT and Electronics), Bhupender Yadav (Environment) and Hardeep Puri (Petroleum).

Newly inducted Cabinet Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda returned to the Health Ministry today with additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Mansukh Mandaviya handled these segments before.

For Nadda, it is a homecoming of sorts as he was the Health Minister before moving as the BJP president in 2020 and is returning to the same segment with his term in the party ending in June.

PM Modi has trusted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the most crucial Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Rural Development ministries. Chouhan’s task will be cut out at a time of raging farmers’ angst against the ruling BJP, which lost several rural-dominated Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, failing to touch a simple majority in the Lower House and having to rely on the NDA allies for the same.

Haryana ex-CM ML Khattar will be the new Union Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Power.

In the outgoing Cabinet, Arjun Munda was the Agriculture Minister. He lost the Lok Sabha election from Jharkhand’s Khunti this year, so also the Cabinet berth.

Khattar’s segment was earlier handled by RK Singh (Power) and Hardeep Puri (Urban Development and Housing). While RK Singh is no longer in the Cabinet having lost the LS poll from Bihar’s Arrah, Puri has shed Urban Development for Khattar but has retained Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Rao Inderjit, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Meghwal, all MoS (Independent charge), will be ministers of the same segments as before — Planning; PMO, Personnel and Space; and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, respectively.

The Women and Child Development Ministry, handled by Smriti Irani in Modi 2.0, has gone to Jharkhand’s Annapurna Devi while veteran Odisha BJP leader Jual Oram has returned to the Cabinet as Tribal Affairs Minister.

Three ministers who bagged big promotions are Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju and G Kishen Reddy. Vaishnaw retains Railways, IT and Electronics and has been made the I&B Minister. Known in BJP circles as a master powerpoint presenter and leader with abilities to communicate complex subjects easily, Vaishnaw as the I&B Minister would be expected to bolster the government’s image.

Seven Cabinet ministers whose portfolios have been changed from the segments they were handling before are Pralhad Joshi (Food, Consumer Affairs instead of Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines); Mansukh Mandaviya (Sports, Youth Affairs and Labour instead of Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers); Jyotiraditya Scindia (Communications and North East Development instead of Civil Aviation); Giriraj Singh (Textiles instead of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj); Gajendra Shekhawat (Tourism, Culture instead of Jal Shakti, which has gone to new inductee CR Patil); Kishen Reddy (Coal and Mines instead of Culture and Tourism); and Rijiju (Parliamentary and Minority Affairs instead of Earth Sciences).

It’s a mixed bag for NDA allies

  • n All 11 ministers from NDA alliance parties were allocated departments on Monday, with the TDP getting the plum Cabinet Ministry of Civil Aviation, which it also handled in Modi’s first term
  • n The second TDP’s minister -- Chandrashekhar P -- has landed MoS positions in two ministries -- Rural Development and Communications. Sources said the TDP had sought one berth in IT and Communications -- a sector close to Naidu’s heart
  • n JDS’ HD Kumaraswamy gets Industries and Steel; HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi MSME; JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and LJP’s Chirag Paswan Food Processing Industries
  • n The JD(U) had sought Railways, Rural Development and Agriculture, with their leader Ramnath Thakur allocated MoS Agriculture and Farmer Welfare today
  • n Jayant Chaudhry of the RLD and Prataprao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena will be Skill Development and Ayush ministers, respectively, with independent charge and will additionally also be MoS Education and Health, respectively
  • n NDA ally RPI’s Ramdas Athawale retains MoS Social Justice, while Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel stays MoS Health

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Amit Shah #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

9
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

10
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest