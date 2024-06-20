Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Chandigarh, June 20
An aspirant from Bihar has admitted to receiving the leaked question paper through his uncle, a Junior Engineer.
In his confession letter, Anurag Yadav (22), a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur, said his uncle Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer deployed at Bihar’s Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad), asked him to return from Kota in Rajasthan, saying all arrangements for the exam had been done.
"I returned from Kota and was taken to Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar by my uncle on the night of 04.05.24, where I was given the NEET exam question paper and answer sheet, which I was made to study and memorize overnight, " said Anurag.
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) held on Tuesday in different cities of the country after inputs suggested that the process of "the conduct of examination may have been compromised", adding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked to probe the matter.
The UGC-NET on June 18 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education also said on Wednesday night that in the matter pertaining to the NEET-UG 2024, the issue related to grace marks has already been addressed.
As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police.
