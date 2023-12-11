Bihar caste survey has issues that need to be resolved, says Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Patna on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skipped the meeting. These states were represented by senior ministers.

Shah, during the meeting, raised the issue of caste survey, which the Bihar government had recently released, clarifying that the Centre never had any intention of creating hurdles in the exercise.

The Home Minister said when the BJP was in power in Bihar (in alliance with Kumar’s JD-U), it had supported the caste survey. Shah said there were some issues regarding the survey, which he hoped that the state government will resolve.

Shah further said 1,157 issues have been resolved in meetings of the zonal councils. In these meetings, he said, differences on political matters should be avoided and efforts should be made to resolve matters in a liberal manner. Besides, Shah said during the NDA rule since 2014, a total of 56 meetings of the zonal councils and their standing committees were held and an average of 6.2 meetings were held every year. Shah said this reflects PM Narendra Modi’s “Team India” concept.

#Amit Shah #Bihar #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #Mamata Banerjee #Naveen Patnaik #Nitish Kumar #West Bengal