Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet, inducts 21 ministers

Patna, March 15
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his Cabinet, which is less than two months old, by inducting 21 ministers.
The new inductees, including senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Renu Devi, were administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.
Other notable persons who were sworn in include Mangal Pandey and Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’, both former ministers, belonging to BJP.
Besides, Md Zama Khan, who became the lone Muslim in the Cabinet, and the Chief Minister’s confidant Ashok Chaudhary, who held cabinet berths earlier, were back as ministers.
The fresh induction raises to 30 the total strength of the Cabinet formed after the return of Kumar, who heads the JD(U), to the BJP-led NDA less than two months ago.
Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by leaders of the BJP, which has returned to power, reverberated through the Raj Bhavan during the ceremony.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house; being brought to Delhi for questioning
ED conducts searches at her residence in connection with a m...
Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA
His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked abou...
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...