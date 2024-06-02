Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha election results

Patna, June 2
Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for the National Capital, where he is likely to stay for the next couple of days.
Some senior JD (U) leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the party supremo may meet top BJP leaders during his visit to New Delhi.
On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar Government’s demand for special status and special package for the state may be discussed, sources said.
Besides, the demand for an increased share of Central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...