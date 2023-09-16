Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says have no idea about boycotting journalists by INDIA bloc

Patna, September 16
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday denied having any idea about opposition bloc INDIA members boycotting anchors of various TV channels.
Kumar added that some members of the INDIA bloc may have felt that there might be some problems with the TV anchors and so they might have taken the decision.
“I have no idea about this. But I have always been for the freedom of the press which is under attack from those in power at the Centre. I assure you full freedom to practice your profession once we defeat the current dispensation,” he told reporters.
“I am in support of journalists. When everyone gets full free freedom, journalists will write what they want. Are they controlled? Have I ever done it? They have rights, I am not against anyone,” he added.
The INDIA bloc’s working group on media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K
Security forces recover an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven maga...
Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service
As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...
Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc ‘ideological and electoral success’ to free country from ‘divisive politics
CWC ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomes continuing consolidation of ‘I...
INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks
Earlier this week, Indian National Developmental Inclusive A...
Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
‘In next 15 years, the IAF is expected to have 40 LCA Tejas,...