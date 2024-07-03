Bihar moves SC against High Court order on quota law

New Delhi, July 2
The Bihar Government has moved the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Patna High Court setting aside a law that increased reservation for SCs/STs and OBCs in public employment in the state from 50 per cent to 65 per cent.
The government has challenged the Patna HC's June 20 verdict that declared the amendments unanimously passed by the state legislature in November 2023 "ultra vires" of the Constitution, "bad in law" and "violative of the equality clause". "The Amendment Acts were passed pursuant to the Bihar Caste Survey 2022-23,” the state government contended in its special leave petition.
