Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case

Deoghar, June 22
Bihar Police detained six people from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district in connection with the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, an official said on Saturday.
They were detained from a house near AIIMS-Deoghar in Devipur police station area on Friday night, he said.
“The Bihar Police gave us a tip-off. On our identification, they were taken into custody. All the suspects have been taken to Bihar,” SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava said.
The suspects were allegedly living at the house of one Jhunu Singh, he said.
They were identified as Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Chintu alias Baldev Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu, all residents of Nalanda district of Bihar, and Panku Kumar, according to a statement issued by the Deoghar Police.
NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.
