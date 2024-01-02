Bihar policeman beating up woman in public draws widespread condemnation as video goes viral

Sitamarhi, January 2
An incident of a Bihar policeman allegedly thrashing a woman in public has drawn widespread condemnation after its purported video went viral on social media.
The incident took place in Sursand area in Sitamarhi district on Saturday but the video went viral on social media on Monday.
In the video, Inspector Raj Kishore Singh of Sursand police station is seen striking a middle-aged woman with a stick in public while some others looked on.
PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Locals claimed the woman sustained injuries in the police action and was subsequently admitted to a private nursing, while police claimed she was not injured.
Police claimed Singh was trying to separate two women brawling on the road, amid demands by locals for action against the inspector.
Police claimed the brawl broke out between the two women regarding a kidnapping case and it caused a traffic jam outside the police station.
A statement issued by the district police on Monday said: "A probe has been ordered into the incident. Action will be initiated against the police officer posted at Sursand police station only after receiving the report. A sub-divisional police officer has been designated to probe the incident and also examine the authenticity of the video."
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...