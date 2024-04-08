‘Bihar pushed into darkness under RJD’: Nitish targets Lalu, Rabri Devi

New Delhi, April 7

Targeting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both of whom have served as Chief Ministers of Bihar, JD(U) chief and present CM of the state, Nitish Kumar, said: “Pati aur patni ne kya kiya (what did the wife and husband do during their rule)”. Nitish was addressing a rally in Nawada on Sunday.

He said the duo had ruled the state for 15 years but did not carry out a single developmental work. “Bihar was pushed into darkness under the RJD regime,” Nitish remarked. PM Narendra Modi was also present at the rally.

Kumar claimed that under his regime, communal and caste-based had violence reduced. He said in 2010 Assembly polls, over 50% Muslims in the state had voted for the NDA.

“Youngsters should be told by their seniors that before 2005, women feared to venture outside their houses. There were violent incidents between Hindu and Muslims and caste-based violence. So Muslims should also vote for us. Today these have stopped. We have been carrying out development works since 2005,” Kumar said. — TNS

Gets trolled for 4,000 MPs faux pas

Nitish Kumar was trolled on social media for predicting that the NDA would win “more than 4,000 seats”

In a portion of his speech that has gone viral, he can be heard fumbling “char lakh (four lakh)”, before correcting himself and uttering “char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)”

#Bihar #Nitish Kumar #Rabri Devi