Bihar records highest number of road accident deaths near religious places: NCRB report

PTI

Patna, December 6

Bihar recorded the maximum number of road accidents near religious places in the country last year in which 2,995 people were killed, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state also registered a 13.1 per cent rise in overall road accidents in 2022 over the previous year, according to ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022’ released by the NCRB.

“A total of 2,258 people (1,791 males and 467 females) died in road accidents near religious places in rural areas across the state in 2022. This is highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (686), Jharkhand (525), Tamil Nadu (506), Madhya Pradesh (340), and Maharashtra (321),” it said.

As far as road accidents near religious places in urban areas, the report said, “A total 737 people (536 males and 201 females) died in different districts across the state in 2022. This is again highest in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh (487), Madhya Pradesh (308), Maharashtra (284), and Telangana (278)”.

Overall 8,898 people died and 7,068 sustained injuries in the 10,801 road accidents reported across the state in 2022, compared to 9,553 accidents in 2021. The state ranked 13th in road accident cases while it was 15th the previous year.

According to the report in Bihar, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths than injuries.

“Over-speed caused 56 per cent of the total accidents, killing 4,868 people, while 34.7 per cent of cases were the result of dangerous and careless driving. Drunken driving killed 43 people in different parts of the state”, the report said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Out of a total of 8,898 fatalities, maximum deaths were reported on highways, including 3,926 on national highways and 2,032 on state highways, the report said. With an aim to bring down the number of accidents on the national highways, Bihar has already initiated the process of establishing a dedicated ‘highway patrol force’ that will be deployed along national highways in the state.

