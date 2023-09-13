Bihar girls vandalise Education Department officer's car over 'lack of facilities' in school

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Some girl students of a government school in Bihar’s Vaishali recently vandalised the car of an officer of the Education Department over lack of facilities in their school.

Taking to X, news agency Press Trust of India shared the video, saying, “Girl students of a government school in Mahnar of Bihar’s Vaishali district vandalise the vehicle of the Education Department officer while protesting against lack of facilities in the school.”

The video shows a group of girls trying to damage the car using stones, sticks and a big can of water.

Reacting to the video, while some blamed the government for the protest, others objected to the way of the protest by the students.

Commenting, a user wrote, “well done … remove this corrupt lalu government.”

“Govt cannot provide facilities to students, what a shame Paltu Ram,” wrote another.

“Shame Shame Jungle Raj,” was another comment.

Those who objected to the way of the protest wrote, “We’ve right to protest but Is it the right way to protest? Please protest peacefully.”

“Umm.. it’s good that people are protesting but this is not the way. They could’ve opt for dharna blocking the car’s path.”

Another user commented, “Did they get what they wanted by this indecent behaviour? They are better ways to represent and get things done. It is the government that makes decisions, not the district officers. They do not have any funds at their disposal. This unruly behaviour will cost them dearly in life.”

