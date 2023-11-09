Bijapur attack: NIA announces bounty on 14 Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released a list of 14 suspects wanted in the Tekulagudem naxal attack case, which had taken place in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, where 22 security personnel were killed in April 2021.

The NIA has put up a reward ranging up to Rs 10 lakh on the wanted Naxals, while informing that the identity of the informants will be kept secret.

“Any information leading to the arrest shall be rewarded… identity will be kept secret,” the agency said in a post on X, while releasing the pictures and details of the 14 wanted Naxals. Chief among the wanted Naxals are Raghu Reddy, Sujata and Sagar. The NIA has kept a reward of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7 lakh (on both Sujata and Sagar) respectively for anybody giving information of their whereabouts.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been kept on Vella, Nirmala, Rahul Telam, Madanna and Tati Kamlesh. While Raje and Jhitru Oyami carry a reward of Rs 2 lakh each

for anybody giving information about their whereabouts. Pawam Hemla, Joga Madvi, Situ Madkam and Joga Hemla carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

On April 3, 2021, 22 security personnel were killed after Naxals launched rocket attacks on them near Tekulagudem hillock. Around 15 Naxals were also killed in the attack.

#Chhattisgarh #National Investigation Agency NIA