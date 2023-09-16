 Bill proposes lesser salaries for Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Bill proposes lesser salaries for Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners

Bill proposes lesser salaries for Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners

New 2023 Bill – that aims to repeal the 1991 Act—provides that salary, allowance, and service conditions of CEC and other ECs will be equal to that of Cabinet Secretary

Bill proposes lesser salaries for Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 16

The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will end up getting lesser salaries compared to the present incumbents, if Parliament passes the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in its special session commencing on Monday.

Contrary to the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 under which the salary of the ECs is be equal to that of a Supreme Court judge, the new 2023 Bill – that aims to repeal the 1991 Act—provides that salary, allowance, and service conditions of the CEC and other ECs will be equal to that of the Cabinet Secretary.

Ending the 73-year-old system of the Government appointing the CEC and ECs, the Supreme Court on March 2 ordered creation of a three-member panel comprising the Prime Minister Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or leader of largest opposition party and the Chief Justice of India to select them.

In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice KM Joseph (since retired) said the CEC and ECs shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the three-member panel. “This norm will continue to hold good till a law is made by the Parliament,” it had said.

However, while retaining the composition of the Election Commission and procedure for removal of CEC and ECs, the Bill proposes that the CEC and other ECs will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha as member, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister as member.

If the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has not been recognised, the leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha will assume the role, the Bill clarifies.

Introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, the Bill also provides for a Search Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary which will prepare a panel of five persons for the consideration of the PM-led Selection Committee. The Search Committee will have two other members—not below the rank of Secretary to the Central Government, having knowledge and experience in matters related to elections.

Interestingly, the Selection Committee may consider candidates outside the panel prepared by the Search Committee.

According to the Bill, those in the rank of Secretary to the Central Government will be eligible to be appointed as CEC and ECs but they must have expertise in managing and conducting elections.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

2
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

3
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

4
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

5
Bathinda

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

6
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

7
Diaspora

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

8
Haryana

Gurugram 2041: GMDA draws infra roadmap

9
Punjab

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Pakistan army gave cover fire, say officials; 3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Security forces recover an AK-47 and AK-74 rifle, seven maga...

Anantnag operation enters fourth day; drones and helicopters pressed into service

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...

Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc ‘ideological and electoral success’ to free country from ‘divisive politics

Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc ‘ideological and electoral success’ to free country from ‘divisive politics

CWC ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomes continuing consolidation of ‘I...

INDIA bloc’s Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress’ Kamal Nath; MP CM cites ‘public anger’ over Sanatan Dharma remarks

INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Earlier this week, Indian National Developmental Inclusive A...

Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

Indian Air Force to procure 100 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

‘In next 15 years, the IAF is expected to have 40 LCA Tejas,...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Arvind Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Bhagwant Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended