Bill to establish Central Tribal University in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi December 4
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament.
In October, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction of the Bill in the Parliament, a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in Telangana.
Ministry of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that the new university will create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs said, “There would be provision of funds of Rs 889.07 crore. The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances.”
