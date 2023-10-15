Birla lodges protest over European Parliament's Manipur resolution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Nicola Beer, the Vice-President of the European Parliament, over its resolution on India’s “internal issues”.

Birla told the European Parliament Vice-President that every nation and Parliament is sovereign and internal issues of other countries should not be discussed by others. Beer was here to attend the two-day P20 meeting hosted by India.

The European Parliament had adopted a resolution In July that urged the Indian government to act “promptly” to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities.

The MEA had then said such interference in India’s internal affairs is “unacceptable” and “reflects a colonial mindset”. It had also said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

“Birla underlined India’s sovereignty and protested against bringing a proposal in the European Parliament on India’s internal issues,” said a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement. Reiterating PM Narendra Modi’s open invitation to all P20 delegates, Birla invited the European Parliament Vice-President to witness the next General Election in which 100 crore Indians will be eligible to vote.

Beer congratulated Birla for a successful P20 Summit and emphasised on closer relations of the European Parliament with India. She also informed that Europe is going through challenging times and sought India’s cooperation, said the Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

