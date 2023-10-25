BJP accuses Priyanka Gandhi of making false claims related to PM Modi’s temple visit in Rajasthan, seeks action from EC

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of “invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

A BJP delegation, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC to take appropriate legal action against the Congress general secretary.

Vadra, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP’s complaint read.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that “envelops” are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan on November 25.

Speaking to reporters, Meghwal and Puri said she has committed a “crime” as per the existing laws.

“Is Priyanka Gandhi above the law? Does she believe in any law? She is using religious feelings to stoke disharmony. She cannot do it,” Meghwal said, asserting that the claim related to Modi’s donation is a lie and has been highlighted by the media as well. She is still repeating a lie in connection to the prime minister’s temple visit way back in January, he said.

The BJP’s complaint to the EC stated, “This statement of Priyanka Gandhi has violated the very basic foundation of free & fair elections by invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

It added that she herself is not aware of its veracity. Her remarks violated the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, the BJP said.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rajasthan