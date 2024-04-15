BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of levelling baseless allegations against PM Modi, moves Election Commission

PTI

New Delhi, April 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved the Election Commission (ECI) seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for levelling “baseless” allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wants to impose one language on the country and that the ruling party will change the Constitution.

Alleging that Gandhi was a “pathological liar and habitual offender”, BJP urged the commission to “deal with him strongly to ensure free and fair elections”.

A party delegation, including its general secretary Tarun Chugh, spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Om Pathak, submitted its complaint, saying that Gandhi continues to level false and grossly malafide allegations despite earlier notices served on him by the poll watchdog.

BJP also cited his allegation that the party seeks to change the Constitution if voted to power, claiming that such “baseless” statements not only undermine democratic principles but also have the potential to incite civil unrest and discord.

Congress leaders, including Gandhi, have seized on the remarks of some BJP functionaries to allege that the ruling party wants to change the Constitution.

BJP said Gandhi, at his rally in Coimbatore, tried to create a linguistic and cultural divide between the Tamils and others by alleging that Modi wants only one language in India, implying that the Prime Minister is against their language.

“By making this false, unsubstantiated, unverified, and baseless allegation, he has hit at the credibility of the Prime Minister, besides creating a bias against him in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu. He has made a nefarious attempt to create linguistic and cultural divide India for electoral gains,” it alleged, sharing links to his speeches.

BJP said Modi has exhibited his utmost respect for the Tamil culture and has expressed his desire to develop it into an international language.

Gandhi should be reprimanded and an FIR lodged against him, it said.

Citing the Congress leaders’ allegations against Modi, apparently over banks writing off commercial loans, the BJP said the Prime Minister has no role to play in this and such decisions are overseen by RBI.

Gandhi considers himself beyond the reach of ECI as this matter was particularly highlighted in a notice issued to him in November last year, the party said.

In its complaint, the party also cited his earlier attack on Modi for his disqualification as an MP, which was stayed by the Supreme Court, to press its charge that he is a “pathological liar”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi