 BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka of poll code violation with their X posts, seeks EC's action

  • India
  • BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka of poll code violation with their X posts, seeks EC's action

In their posts, both Congress leaders have urged people to vote for their party

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (left) and Rahul Gandhi. PTI photos



PTI

New Delhi, November 25

The BJP Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of violating poll guidelines with their posts on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of their social media accounts and initiate other actions against them.

In their posts, both Congress leaders have urged people to vote for their party.

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying their posts violate the silence period of 48 hours in the run-up to polls, a period during which most form of campaigning is barred.

The party accused the former Congress president and his sister, a general secretary of the party, of violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct and sought the EC's action.

The poll watchdog has reiterated that TV, radio channels, cable networks, internet websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of the programmes by them during 48 hours referred to in Section 126 (RP Act) do not contain any material that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate.

In his post, Gandhi urged people to elect the Congress and said, “Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census.”

Vadra urged the people of Rajasthan to cast their ballot. “Your every vote, for a beautiful future, for rights, for Congress' guarantees,” she said, listing the promises made by her party.

The BJP, in its complaint to the EC, said, “The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections.”

It said the poll panel should also direct the Chief Election Officer, Rajasthan, to file a criminal complaint and initiate criminal prosecution against them.

