BJP alleges poll code violation by Rahul, Priyanka, seeks EC action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The BJP on Saturday complained to the Election Commission (EC), accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of violating the 48-hour “silence period” by posting on social media various schemes being run by the Rajasthan Government on the day of polling in the state.

The party urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of their social media accounts and initiate other actions against the two leaders.

In his post, Rahul urged people to elect the Congress and said, “Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose OPS...”

