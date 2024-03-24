BJP alleges Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan used expletive against PM Modi

Chennai, March 24
The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday alleged that the state Fisheries Minister and DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan publicly uttered an expletive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it would approach the police and Election Commission (EC) seeking action.
DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl.— K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) March 24, 2024
When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on… pic.twitter.com/sTdQSNjkir
K Annamalai, the BJP’s state unit president posted on X that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their ‘uncouth behaviour’ by passing ‘vile comments and an unpardonable public discourse’ against PM Modi.
‘When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague,’ Annamalai said in his post.
Annamalai also tagged a video clip of Anitha Radhakrishnan in which the Minister purportedly used an expletive in Tamil.
BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathi said Anitha Radhakrishnan spoke against PM Modi in a ‘highly contemptuous manner’ and that the Minister should be immediately dismissed from his post.
Tirupathi also demanded that Anitha Radhakrishnan must be arrested and lodged in jail.
He added that Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi was present when Radhakrishnan made that outrageous comment and hence, the EC must take strict action against her too.
