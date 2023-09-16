 BJP, BRS to celebrate merger of erstwhile Hyderabad princely state on Sunday : The Tribune India

BJP, BRS to celebrate merger of erstwhile Hyderabad princely state on Sunday

Congress to announce 'guarantees' in poll-bound Telangana

BJP, BRS to celebrate merger of erstwhile Hyderabad princely state on Sunday

PTI

Hyderabad, September 16

Poll-bound Telangana will witness hectic activity here on Sunday, especially over the commemoration of the merger of this erstwhile princely state with the Indian union 75 years ago, with the BJP, ruling BRS and AIMIM having lined up events to mark the day.

The Congress, fancying its chances of another electoral win in the south, is likely to sound the poll bugle with its announcement of ‘guarantees’, in a bid to repeat a winning strategy in neighbouring Karnataka earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its Working Committee (CWC) meeting today and an extended session on Sunday in the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ event, organised by the Central government to mark the merger of this erstwhile princely state on September 17, 1948. The event is scheduled to be held at the Parade Grounds in the city. Shah had attended the celebrations last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

Separately, ruling BRS founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be participating in the “National Integration Day,” organised by the state government to mark the merger.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would organise a ‘Tiranga bike rally’ followed by a public meeting on Sunday to commemorate “National Integration Day”.

September 17 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The BJP celebrates the day as “Telangana Liberation Day”, to commemorate the region’s freedom from the then Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now.

It has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of “Telangana armed struggle,” contending that the movement spearheaded by the Communists led to the merger of the Nizam’s Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.

The party would organise a public meeting at Tukkuguda on city outskirts on Sunday evening where it would announce its ‘guarantees’ for the coming Assembly polls in Telangana, which comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party, which registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka elections in May, had earlier promised five ‘guarantees’ including monthly assistance to women, free bus travel for them and unemployment dole.

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

6
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

7
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

10
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

