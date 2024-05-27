BJP candidate held for vandalising EVM

PTI

Bhubaneswar: A BJP candidate was arrested in Odisha’s Khurda for allegedly vandalising an EVM as he had to wait in queue for long to cast his vote because the machine malfunctioned, officials said on Sunday. Prashant Jagdev, the BJP MLA of Chilika, has been fielded this time from the Khurda Assembly segment. The incident happened on Saturday at booth 114 in Bolagad block’s Kaunripatna in Begunia Assembly.

Man uses wedding invite to protest EVMs

Latur: A man from Maharashtra’s Latur district has expressed his opposition to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) through his wedding invite. The wedding invitation card of Deepak Kamble, a resident of Ajansonda (Khurd) in Chakur tehsil, carries the message “Ban EVM; Save Democracy”. Kamble, whose wedding is scheduled in Latur city on June 8, said several people want the EC to revert to ballot papers.

Will dedicate victory to Karunanidhi: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday said his party would dedicate the INDIA bloc’s victory in Lok Sabha polls to late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and celebrate his centenary on June 3 at the national level. When democracy faced crisis, “leaders from North India looked up to Karunanidhi” and it was his “stellar contributions” that ensured the retrieval of democracy, he said.

PM, Shah worked to defeat Gadkari: Raut

Mumbai/Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis worked for Nitin Gadkari’s defeat in the elections. “Modi, Shah and Fadnavis worked for Gadkari’s defeat in Nagpur. Fadnavis unwillingly joined the campaign for Gadkari when he realised he couldn’t be defeated,” he wrote in an article in his party’s mouthpiece “Saamna”. PTI

BJP can’t dislodge TMC govt: Mamata

Sonarpur (WB): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP’s aspiration to overthrow the democratically elected TMC government after the Lok Sabha polls would remain unfulfilled. Addressing a rally in Jadavpur, Banerjee said the BJP’s speculation that the days of the TMC government were numbered after the Lok Sabha polls was akin to issuing a veiled threat but such ambitions would not materialise. PTI

Nitish’s ‘Modi as CM’ faux pas in Bihar

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished another term as “Chief Minister” for Narendra Modi, who had ruled Gujarat prior to becoming the Prime Minister. The Bihar CM, who has of late been making news for goof-ups, made the faux pas at an election rally on the outskirts of Patna. “It is my wish that Narendra Modi becomes a Chief Minister again (phir se mukhyamantri banein),” he said.

