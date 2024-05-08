 BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Malviya summoned by Bengaluru police over social media post : The Tribune India

  • India
BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Malviya summoned by Bengaluru police over social media post

The move comes after FIR was registered against Nadda, Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief in connection with a social media post following complaint filed by KPCC

J P Nadda (left) and Amit Malviya. File photos



PTI

Bengaluru, May 8

Bengaluru Police has summoned BJP President J P Nadda and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, officials said on Wednesday.

They have been asked to join the probe at the High grounds police station here.

“For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned investigation officer at 11 am at High grounds police station within seven days of receipt of this notice,” the summons read.

The move comes after an FIR was registered against Nadda, Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post following a complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct.

They were booked under sections of Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

In the complaint, the KPCC cited the video uploaded on social media platform 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State BJP which, it alleged, is operated by Malviya, on instructions of Nadda and Vijayendra, BJP State President and Social Media incharge- Karnataka BJP, on May 4.

“The said video posted on social media featured animated characters of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi and (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah. In the clip, SC, ST and OBC community are portrayed as "eggs" in a nest and it also suggested Rahul Gandhi planting a big egg labelled as Muslim community. It is projected as though funds are being fed to the chick depicting the Muslim community, which then kicks out SC, ST and OBC community,” it alleged.

“The act of the accused person (s) is to wantonly provoke rioting and promote enmity between different religions and is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony apart from intimidating members of SC/ST community not to vote for particular candidate and causing enmity against members of SC/ST community,” the complaint alleged.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Karnataka #Social Media


