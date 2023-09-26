BJP chief JP Nadda evacuated from Ganesh pandal in Pune after fire breaks out

Pune, September 26
A fire broke out at a Lord Ganesh pandal in Pune where BJP president J P Nadda was offering prayers along with the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday evening.
Visuals from the scene showed Nadda being safely escorted out of the venue even as the fire engulfed the top portion of the makeshift pandal in the Lokmanya Nagar area in the heart of the city.
No casualty was reported in the incident.
A fire brigade official said the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal set up by the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal.
Pune city BJP president Dhiraj Ghare and security personnel were seen taking Nadda safely out of the pandal, a replica of Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.
As soon as the fire broke out, rains started in the area which helped douse the flames.
