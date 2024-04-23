BJP expels Eshwarappa for 6 yrs

PTI

Bengaluru, April 22

The BJP on Monday expelled rebel leader KS Eshwarappa (75) for six years for violating party discipline and contesting Lok Sabha poll as an Independent candidate.

The former Deputy CM who also served as party’s state unit president, has entered the poll fray, blaming state BJP president BY Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa, for his son KE Kantesh being denied the ticket from Haveri.

“Ignoring the party’s directions, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, causing embarrassment to the party. This is violation of party discipline. So, you have been relieved from all responsibilities and have been expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect,” state disciplinary panel head Lingaraj Patil said in the expulsion order.

